Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court House
Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

Bundaberg doctor charged with possession of child porn

Katie Hall
by
12th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG doctor who previously worked for the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has appeared in court charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Dr Rajdeep Singh Sandhu appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of possessing child exploitation material.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford a brief of evidence was still being prepared for the case.

A search and examination of Dr Sandhu's computer was also unfinished, the court heard.

Dr Sandhu claimed that his arrest and search of his computer was "unlawful" and asked Mr Woodford to have his arrest "discontinued".

Mr Woodford explained to Dr Sandhu he would be able to have his defence heard when he next returned to court and entered a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Dr Sandhu then tried to appeal to Mr Woodford to "relax" his bail conditions.

One condition is that Dr Sandhu report to the Bundaberg Police Station once a week.

Dr Sandhu asked if he could only report once a fortnight, but gave no reason why.

But Sgt Burgess shut down Dr Sandhu's request on the basis that the alleged offences were "serious".

"There's reasons police would like to keep tabs on Mr Sandhu," Sgt Burgess said.

Mr Woodford said Dr Sandhu had to report every Monday to Bundaberg Police Station.

A WBHHS spokeswoman confirmed Dr Sandhu had been employed as a staff psychiatrist for the Adult Mental Health Service in Bundaberg.

"He has not worked in a WBHHS facility since September 2018, when he tendered his resignation," the spokeswoman said.

"WBHHS is aware of the nature but not the detail of the charges, which arose after his employment ceased."

Dr Sandhu will reappear in court on September 5.

buncourt bundaberg child exploitation material charge crime doctor
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    200 potential buyers go through Gympie's quirkiest home

    premium_icon 200 potential buyers go through Gympie's quirkiest home

    News Amazing property about to go under the hammer.

    Angry Gympie man climbs local business roof, wrecks CCTV cam

    premium_icon Angry Gympie man climbs local business roof, wrecks CCTV cam

    News He became agitated when he couldn't charge his phone.

    Imbil trade doubles as major event moves into town

    premium_icon Imbil trade doubles as major event moves into town

    Offbeat Town expects $2 million economic injection.