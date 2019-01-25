Bump in road on Gympie bypass cultural heritage claim

HERITAGE CLAIM: Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-booker says the so-called Gympie Pyramid, also known as Rocky Ridge, will be destroyed by the Bruce Highway's Gympie bypass construction, along with irreplaceable Aboriginal artefacts including these rock indentations, which he says were used to grind seeds and prepare food.

HERITAGE CLAIM: Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-booker says the so-called Gympie Pyramid, also known as Rocky Ridge, will be destroyed by the Bruce Highway's Gympie bypass construction, along with irreplaceable Aboriginal artefacts including these rock indentations, which he says were used to grind seeds and prepare food. Patrick Woods

THE Bruce Highway's Gympie bypass stretch will be subject to a respectful and genuine assessment of any potential items or areas of Aboriginal cultural interest.

That was the essence of information released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Minister Mark Bailey this week.

They were responding to claims by Southside Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka that the highway route through the Rocky Ridge "Gympie Pyramid” area would destroy an important area of cultural significance.

Transport Minister Bailey said the department had held "extensive discussions with the Kabi Kabi First Nation and other members of the community about the cultural significance of the Rocky Ridge site”.

The department had developed a Cultural Heritage Management Plan as part of highway construction preliminaries, he said, and worked closely with registered native title claimants.

Mr Bailey said the highway plan had been approved by all parties.

The plan includes "processes the contractors must follow if any artefacts are found during construction”.

"The preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage is something we take very seriously,” he said.

Wit-boooka has questioned the credentials of Aboriginal leaders involved in the consultation and is facing court on a number of alleged offences including trespassing on Rocky Ridge, which he claims to own.

A departmental spokesman said Transport and Main Roads had commissioned "several studies and cultural heritage surveys over many years at the site known locally as Rocky Ridge.

"This includes a survey of Kabi Kabi traditional owners.

"These studies have not identified any areas of Aboriginal cultural heritage but some community members remain concerned about the potential destruction of cultural heritage.

"Those concerns were accounted for in the approved route for the new highway to avoid much of the areas those community members consider sacred.

"Initial site preparation works are expected to begin later this month, ahead of major construction starting in the second half of 2019,” he said.