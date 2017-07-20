Bullride certain to draw crowds to Gundiah

RIDING HIGH: Tiaro bullrider Travis Franklin on Hippy at the Gundy Pub finals in 2016. Franklin is the only person to have successfully ridden Hippy twice.

GUNDIAH is in for the ride of their lives, with world champion bull rider Dave Mawhinney featuring in a full weekend of bull-bucking good times.

From tomorrow night, Gundy Pub owner Dan Hourigan said he was expecting hundreds of people to turn up on his doorstep.

"I have been holding the bull riding competitions since last year - the Gundy Pub Jackpot Bullride held in April brought 500 riders and spectators into the town," he said.

"Dave will be riding and has been here a couple of times.

"We have had riders come from all over the country including Tasmania, Victoria and Northern Territory.

"I held five bull rides last year including the Australian Seniors Championships Over 40s over two days so I am expecting a huge turnout."

There will be potty calves, junior bulls, open bulls and senior bulls supplied from Dean Weller from Weller Rodeo Productions and has had more than 30 riders from potty to seniors, register their interest in the competition.

Dan also sponsors a couple of riders and has ridden amateur in the past.

Registrations closes tonight at 7pm, and Dan said he has got plenty of room.

"I am on five acres and including a mate's paddock and another paddock across the road it is quite a good set up," he said.

"We also have a kids area and a jumping castle, plus food all day - a hot bain marie with 12 dishes, cold salads and a barbecue that goes all day."

International country album songwriter of the year Lex K will kick off the entertainment at the Christmas in July Old Time Dance at the Gundiah Memorial Hall from 6pm tomorrow.

From noon Saturday, the Gundy Pub Jackpot Bullride will highlight the weekend festivities and Hervey Bay band Forbidden Road will entertain from 5pm.

There is free camping, free entry and will be camp fires, outdoor bar and a jam session and karaoke after the competition.

For those staying overnight Dan offer a big brekkie on Sunday.

Book your space by phoning Dan at the Gundy Pub on 41293182.