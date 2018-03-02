Bullies you are on notice; this community has had enough

Learn how to deal with the bullies at a special Gympie presentation.

Learn how to deal with the bullies at a special Gympie presentation. Madura McCormack

WHILE the trolls continue to stalk, abuse and harass me personally, and The Gympie Times in general, over an article that called some of them out for mocking the suicide of Dolly Everett, Gympie Regional Council is putting together a community presentation on Cyber Safety and Bullying Prevention.

This pressing issue of modern life is something that must surely impact everyone, either directly or indirectly.

CLICK HERE: Complaint fails to silence newspaper criticism of troll page

READ MORE: Law moves to catch up with social media bullies

CLICK HERE: What to do if your child is being bullied online

Those lucky enough to not be on social media might be somewhat immune, but they likely have grandchildren or other friends and family who witness it, are the target of it or perpetrate it.

Cyber bullying is a pervasive, relentless and cowardly form of attack. Luka Kauzlaric

While the details of the presentation are still being finalised I would urge all parents and concerned citizens to go along and arm yourselves with the tools to deal with this scourge, these cowards who hide behind fake identities and hidden keyboards while they poke and prod and harangue until young lives unravel.

The presentation to be held in mid March will be free for parents, carers and the general community.

It will cover the different types of bullying, what defines a bully, facts and statistic, how to deal with bullying and bullies, cyber safety and where to get help.

We will run more details as soon as they are available.