Bullies: society is fed up, and it's time the law caught on

LIKE the outing and undoing of child abusers in institutions, the #MeToo campaign and the cataclysmic demise of Harvey Weinstein and the Hollywood "casting couch”, bullies in every shape and form are on notice.

Western society is fed up, and it is past time the law caught on.

Whether this destructive behaviour is becoming more prevalent, more victims are speaking up or more people are voicing their outrage, it seems to be constantly in the headlines.

Facebook, Google and Twitter too are on notice for failing to do much or take any real responsibility for cyber-bullying.

According to a UK parliamentary-led probe, social media platforms' shortcomings are putting youngsters' mental health at risk with more than a third of children reporting a negative impact on how they feel about themselves.

"Cyber-bullying can devastate young lives, but to-date the response from social media companies has been tokenistic and inadequate,” said the MP who helped lead the inquiry.

How many tragedies is it going to take? How many lives destroyed?

Ten days out from National Day of Action Action Against Bullying and Violence it is eerily coincidental that so many disturbing examples of bullying are prominent in our local headlines - local headlines that became national headlines over the weekend.

