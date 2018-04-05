Menu
Mathew Castley, Brian Birchall, Lisa Wilkinson and Murray Benton fight against bullying.
Bullied Gympie teen to open up on The Project this weekend

GYMPIE bullying survivor Brian Birchall and his mum Patrina Benton will speak for the first time about the youth's attempted suicide on Channel 10's The Project this Sunday night.

The Gympie teen has been the centre of an anti-bullying campaign, spearheaded by his brother Murray Benton, after he tried to take his own life in early March.

The 12-year-old had been on the receiving end of extensive bullying at school, and his story exploded when Mr Benton shared it on social media on March 2.

Mr Benton said it was "surreal” that his campaign to stop bullying had come so far.

"I didn't actually think that it was going to get to this kind of scale,” Mr Benton said.

"My life in the past month has been flipped upside down.

"It's just been a process day by day.”

He had even left his job with Century 21 to focus on his family and the campaign, a change which was not without its own challenges.

"It's quite scary.

"There's quite a lot of levels of stress there financially, but I've the way I'm looking at it is when you've got an opportunity... to affect people's lives in a positive way, what's one person's income to launch something like this?” he said.

In a Facebook post promoting the upcoming interview, Mr Benton also thanked The project host Lisa Wilkinson for throwing her support behind the #fightthegoodfightagainstbullying campaign.

The Project airs at 6.30pm on Channel 10 on Sunday night.

  • If you need help, phone Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800 or visit www.kidshelpline.com.au, or phone Lifeline on 131114.
