Bullied boy's model sister slams age lie

As countless rally to defend false claims about Quaden Bayles, someone much closer to home has also shut down a bizarre rumour.

Last week the nine-year-old's mum Yarraka Bayles shared a video of Quaden in tears and saying "I just want to die right now" after being bullied at school for having dwarfism.

The heartbreaking footage sparked an incredible response from people around the world, with more than $US469,700 ($A710,000) raised to send Quaden and his family to Disneyland.

The schoolboy was also invited to lead out the Indigenous side for the NRL All Stars game on Saturday night.

But at the same time people were supporting Quaden, an ugly theory about his age was spreading on Twitter - and now his loved ones are speaking out.

Quaden Bayles has captured hearts of people around the world after his battle with bullies went viral. Picture: Facebook

Sister Guyala Bayles has taken to Instagram to defend her younger brother, describing him as the "smartest" person she knows.

"I say F**K the bullies and the haters! You're the coolest, smartest, strongest and the sweetest kid I know! You're not alone and we're all here for you my bruh," she wrote alongside a heartwarming snap of the two of them together.

Many of her 12,000 followers have flooded the post with support, praising the family for "rising above it".

"The world can be so cruel smh. But those with sense continue to support you and your family. Your mama is a strong woman. Please watch over your little brother. This world needs him," one responded.

"You are the strongest, you are the legend, the world is now standing beside you. We love you, we are your friends," another said.

"We love Qauden and he will never be alone .. F**k bullies f**k haters f**k those spreading lies about him and jealous of him being loved ... Qauden RISE above all," one person added.

The 20-year-old is one of Quaden's two elder sisters, and looking at her Instagram, the pair have always been incredibly close.

Now the bullied schoolboy's model sister has defended him against the age-lie claims. Picture: Instagram / Guyala Bayles

Back in July 2018, Guyala - who works as a model known as Lala - shared a post with her brother Quaden, describing the pair as having "the strongest bond I've ever felt".

"You bring me laughter, happiness and so much joy! Life would be so boring without you my baby, I have high hopes for your future and I'm so so excited to see what you achieve in your life," she wrote.

Strong bond: Guyala and Quaden. Picture: Instagram / Guyala Bayles

In another post, Guyala talked about the strength of their family, including mum Yarraka and twin sister Yilan.



Photos from Quaden's now-deleted Instagram account were posted to Facebook on Friday by a woman who has since deleted her account.

The woman claimed the photos showed Quaden was an "Instagram celeb" who had already celebrated his 18th birthday.

"Just so you know .. he scammed everybody .. he's 18.. has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it," the post claimed.

The most "damning" of the three photos, according to supporters of the theory, showed Quaden and other children standing next to a lit-up "18" sign.

Soon the Facebook post and photo of Quaden at the 18th birthday party was being circulated online, with people claiming it was proof the bullying video and GoFundMe was a scam - despite the claim being easily disproved.

He's 9 .. Please do your research .. My god, you were finessed by bullies which its ironic because now you're bullying him.. 🙌👍😂 #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/zoM4Ds044d — Manda Liz (@manda_jackman69) February 21, 2020

“Don’t believe everything you read on the internet” says the people who believe #QuadenBayles is 18 because of some Facebook post with no actual proof. Just search a bit deeper and you’ll find the truth. Stop spreading lies. He’s 9. pic.twitter.com/ovQezLvv4t — 🌷✭ (@Trashnaldo) February 21, 2020

The photo of Quaden standing next to the 18 sign had been taken at a friend called Garlen's birthday party - with another shot showing Quaden posing in a photo booth at that event.

The photo was taken from the same 18th birthday party. Picture: Instagram.

Quaden's mum also responded to the false rumour about his age on her Facebook page Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism before it was deactivated.

Ms Bayles shared a video of US rapper Cardi B slamming the claims Quaden was lying about his age.

"I really don't think that he's lying on his age. And just because there's video of him flossing money and acting all gangster and acting all cool, it doesn't mean that kids do not pick on him," Cardi B said. "Come on now."

Ms Bayles also shared another post from a woman who said she had "known Quaden since before this sh*t blew up".

"Ima (sic) say this once and that's that. I've know about Quaden since before this sh*t blew up. Yes, he's 9! Dwarfism is not a joke, is he a model or actor?

" … so are a lot of kids … That doesn't mean sh*t!"

Yarraka Bayles and Quaden in a photo taken last year. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle.

The Bayles family were shoved into the spotlight last week when Ms Bayles shared a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son "in hysterics" after he was bullied at school for having dwarfism.

In tears, Quaden tells his mum, "Give me a knife - I want to kill myself. I just want to die right now."

The emotional video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views until it attracted negative attention. Ms Bayles then made the decision to shut down all of their accounts, including the advocacy group she had run since 2014, Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism.

Guyala also shared some heartwarming clips of her brother amid the drama. Picture: Instagram / Guyala Bayles

Thankfully, most of the attention was positive, with the world falling in love with Quaden and sending him support - causing him to thank his new fans and leave them with a piece of advice in an interview with National Indigenous Television (NITV).

"If you get bullied, just stand up for yourself and don't listen to what they say," he said on Friday. "The parents should make their kids be nice to people with disabilities."

As well as sending her brother a message of support, Guyala also shared some heartwarming clips of her brother getting some star treatment by a hairdresser.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

His mum Yarraka Bayles shared the heartbreaking video to raise awareness about living with disabilities. Picture: Facebook