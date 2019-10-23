Bullet removed from man's brain after Lismore shooting

SURGEONS have removed a bullet from the brain of Lismore man who was shot on Monday night.

While doctors expect the man to survive, they do not yet know what impact this will have on his recovery.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the 22-year-old man was still in a critical condition at Gold Coast University Hospital.

"Gold Coast Hospital surgeons removed the bullet and have since tested the man for cognitive awareness," he said.

"The man is expected to survive, but the full prognosis of his recovery will not be known for some time."

Insp Vandergriend said the man's mother is with him at the hospital.

"The investigation is ongoing and further witness statements are to be taken," he said.

"Police are speaking to four witnesses, two men and two women ,but are also asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward."

Police have not released any details on the calibre of the bullet or firearm.