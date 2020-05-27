Andrew McCullough has joined the Knights from the Broncos. Picture: Darren Pateman

Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill says the Bulldogs have no intention of signing former Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough on a multi-year deal from 2021.

Only days after leaving the Broncos to link with Newcastle on a one-year contract, McCullough has been linked to the Bulldogs.

However, Hill told The Daily Telegraph that Canterbury won't sign the ex-Brisbane No.9.

"No disrespect to Andrew, but his name has not been mentioned and we've had no discussions around signing him at the Bulldogs," Hill said.

"The reports are incorrect. It was news to us."

Hill also confirmed that Josh Reynolds' potential return to Canterbury this season was dead in the water.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs have been butting heads over a payment figure for Reynolds, who has been linked to a Belmore homecoming for months now after the Bulldogs made inquiries about his tenure at Concord.

Reynolds is earning approximately $750,000 a season for the next two years, which is significant money for a player who has been restricted to just 14 games in the past three seasons at the Tigers due to injury.

It's why Wests officials were willing to release the five-eighth if he found a club willing to fork out the money, but Canterbury are unwilling to do so.

"There has been no discussion in the last couple of weeks around Josh joining the Bulldogs," Hill said.

Originally published as Bulldogs boss on McCullough link, Reynolds return