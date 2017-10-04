Bull on the loose on Noosa Rd, charging cars - no bull!

Hailing from the Gold Coast, I am a beach-bum and adventure-junkie. I love learning new skills, challenging myself and giving even the crazy things a crack. When it comes to journalism, I have a passion for the quirky, thrive when I am given creative rein and am truly grateful I get to share other people’s stories.

WHEN Shonny Hall took her mum's Chrysler for a spin down to Woolworths, she was taking extra care not to scratch any part of the $70,000 vehicle, so when an on-the-loose bull started charging at her on the road, she freaked.

"I sh** myself! I am still shaking," the 21-year-old said.

"I was coming over the bridge and turned into Noosa Rd when I saw this massive bull standing in the middle of the road."

Shonny said the bull gave her the greasy eyeball, and she wasn't prepared for what happened next.

"I had loud music on so I think that may have set him off, because he's put his head down and ran straight at me," she said.

This is the area Shonny met with the rogue bull. Georja Ryan

Knowing there were no cars in front of her, and the raging bull edging closer in her rear-vision mirror, she slammed her foot on the accelerator to get out of the way.

"He only just missed the car!" Shonny said.

"All I was thinking was 'please don't hit Mum's car, please don't hit Mum's car'.

"My partner is down there now and apparently the bull is still there and it's charged at another car."

More to come.