Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Building site workers trapped in four-metre deep trench

by Phoebe Loomes
25th Feb 2019 1:25 PM

TWO people are trapped in a four-metre deep trench that collapsed at a building site in Melbourne.

A major rescue operation is under way to free the pair, after the trench caved in at the site on High Street in Epping about midday.

They are both in a stable condition, a spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said.

Twenty-four firefighters are at the scene helping rescue the trapped workers. Police are also at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News
24 firefighters are assisting the two trapped workers from the building site in Epping. Source: MFB News

 

The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.
The two men became trapped under fallen dirt in the four-metre deep trench. Source: Seven News.

More Stories

editors picks melbourne safety work site accident

Top Stories

    Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    premium_icon Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    News More than 12,300 properties in the Wide Bay Burnett will be connected to nbn next month.

    DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    premium_icon DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    News Rural women were being handed DIY birth kits by doctors

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping How extreme weather events are hitting family budgets

    WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    premium_icon WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    News Ex-TC Oma no threat but still delivers big swells to coast