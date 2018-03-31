Building approvals highest in six years

THE Gympie Regional Council has recorded its highest number of building approvals over a six-year span for the second straight month.

Information presented from the Planning and Development portfolio to councillors at Wednesday's ordinary meeting showed a total of 98 approvals issued for the month of February, a marginal increase over the 96 approvals at the same time last year.

35 of the approvals were issued by council building certifiers, while the other 63 were handled by private certifiers.

The total figure included 28 new dwellings, one relocated dwelling and two new duplexes.

There were 66 building approvals in January, up by the same margin of two from 64 in 2017.

This year's combined January and February figure of 164 approvals also trended upwards from 160 last year, and 133 in 2016.

Division 1 Councillor and Planning and Development portfolio member Mark McDonald said the latest data indicated "uplifting” signs for the Gympie region.

"It means people are moving to our beautiful region,” Cr McDonald said.

"It also shows security and employment which the building industry gives to our region.”

Division 4 Councillor Daryl Dodt agreed, saying the figures suggested the Gympie region was a "very appealing place to live”.

"This increase in interest means a sound economy,” Cr Dodt said.

A council spokeswoman said despite being marginal, the increase "indicates a strong building economy in comparison to previous years”.

Data from last year showed an astronomical drop in approvals from March to April, sliding from 119 to 56, before rising back up to 90 in May.

The spokeswoman said trends like this were nothing unusual.

"The trend seen between March and April 2017 is consistent with the usual ebb and flow Council would see annually.

"Data shown in the attachment generally depicts a 'softening' of building approvals throughout the second quarter of the year, trending upwards again toward the end of financial year.

"While Council cannot expect fluctuations at specific times of the year, staff rely on data from previous years to identify trends and make predictions for business planning purposes.

Information from Council meetings can be found at www.gympie.qld.gov.au/council-meetings