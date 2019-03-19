Builders begin to clean-up Stirling Homes' mess

TO THE RESCUE: GJ Gardner's Wojtek Stainwald is about to start work on at least four builds left unfinished by Stirling Homes' collapse.

HOMEOWNERS left with shattered dreams by Stirling Homes' collapse are about to have them pieced back together, with contracts being awarded on the company's unfinished builds.

GJ Gardner director Wojtek Stainwald has at least four of them, and said finishing the homes was about more than just delivering on what became empty promises.

"It's rebuilding consumer confidence,” he said.

"Obviously everybody's seen the newspaper reports, people are scared to go and see builders because we all get tarnished with bad business.”

Mr Stainwald said six other offers had been put in by GJ Gardner for incomplete works.

But even if he did not win them, they would be picked up by others who share the same goal.

"There are heaps of other builders picking up the pieces as well.

"To have that many jobs go under it's not good for anyone in business.”

They were not facing small jobs, either.

"Most of the ones we've got... we've got to demolish the whole frame and start again,” Mr Stainwald said.

Fortunately, this work was covered by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission, which stepped in on behalf of those whose homes were left in limbo by Stirling's liquidation.

He said the property he was finishing off Rifle Range Rd at Outlook Estate would be completed in about 14 weeks.

This would bring more than a finished building to the region, Mr Stainwald said.

"It's been a long journey for this lady here.

"When I first met her she was absolutely stressed to the eyeballs.”

There were 26 insurance claims lodged with the QBCC within the first month of Stirling's collapse, which also left about $6 million in unpaid debts.