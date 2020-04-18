Builder: State’s pandemic rental aid will kill major industry

Hotondo Homes owner Chris Dodt says the State Government’s proposed pandemic rental laws are tilted too heavily against landlords.

THE State Government’s proposed pandemic rental aid laws have come under fire, with one Gympie builder saying they threaten to kill off the investor market.

Hotondo Homes Gympie director Chris Dodt said the laws, if adopted as proposed, would destroy a market already under intense pressure.

“That’s going to stop,” Mr Dodt said of investment home building, which he said accounted for a quarter of his own market.

“I don’t think we’ll see any others for a long while,” he said.

The laws have also come under fire for being too tenant-friendly.

The proposed laws have come under fire from major industry bodies.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland this week said the proposal was open to abuse and slanted too far in favour of tenants.

The Strata Community Association and LNP leader Deb Frecklington also criticised the State Government over the proposal.

On Thursday State Housing Minister Mick de Brenni promised to “continue to listen and work with stakeholders” before parliament considered the measures following the criticism.

Landlords have no right to ask for evidence of financial hardship under the State’s proposal.

Mr Dodt said renters could “leave your home with one week’s notice owing six months’ rent”.

The proposal also meant tenants “don’t have to give you a reason why they’re not paying rent”, he said.

Mr Dodt said there was no argument people in genuine need of help should be looked after, but the laws were “really unfair”.

Century 21 business development manager Rachael Harratt said the “bones of the proposal are good”, but tweaks were needed.

Century 21's Rachael Harratt says the bones of the plan are good, but tweaks are needed to make them fair.

“We need to see tenants protected, but we also need our landlords protected,” Ms Harratt said.

That was achievable if everyone approached it calmly, she said.

Gympie Regional Realty property manager Meagan Salmon said mum and dad investors and self-funded retirees would be badly affected.

“Just because they’re a landlord or an investor, it doesn’t mean they’re quite rich,” Ms Salmon said.

The number of landlords in the Gympie region is unknown. Property managers estimate the number to be about 3500 to 4000.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data show 5031 rentals in the region in 2016.