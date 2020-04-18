Builder slams QBCC over licence suspension

The licence of Gympie-based Corbet Johns Builders has been suspended by the QBCC, a decision director Grant Johns called ‘a kick in the guts’.

THE suspension of Gympie-based Corbet Johns Builder’s licence by the Queens­land Building and Construction Comm­ission has been slammed as a “kick in the guts” by company director Grant Johns.

Corbet Johns’ licence was suspended yesterday by the QBCC for “non-payment of debts”.

Mr Johns said this was the result of an ongoing dispute with another company, and the QBCC's decision to suspend was “absolutely disgusting”.

“The QBCC is not actually interested in looking at the situation,” he said.

“We’ve got all this work in progress, and haven’t had one client complaint. This decision has basically stopped us.

Corbet Johns Builders.

“How can we manage the bills and work in progress when the QBCC has frozen us?

“It’s a kick in the guts.

“It’s not really fair.”

He said how the QBCC handled these matters “does not help subcontractors and getting them paid”.

“What does help them is working positively with the builder to resolve their obligations,” he said.

The suspension is the first disciplinary action against the business by the QBCC.

Since 2017 it has built ­almost $5 million in residential properties, including $2.5 ­million in work this financial year.

The old Gympie post office Corbet Johns Builders is based at.

Mr Johns was involved in the Victorian-based Studz Construction, which liquidated in September 2011.

QBCC’s licence report revealed Mr Johns was the director, nominee and secretary when liquidators were appointed.

Studz was deregistered in 2013.

Last year Corbet Johns renovated the old Gympie Post Office building at the corner of Channon and Duke streets, turning it into its new headquarters.