Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien
Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien Alistair Brightman
Budget Utopia and Gympie specifics - jobs, services, money

Arthur Gorrie
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:01 AM
MORE local jobs, a boost to critical local services and more after-tax spending power are the generalities underlying the Morrison Government's post-election promised land.

The specifics for Gympie region include $5 million for the increasingly urgent replacement of the Coondoo Creek bridge, connecting the Cooloola Coast with the rest of Gympie region, along with more money for Little Haven Palliative Care, Gympie Radiology's MRI Medicare licence and Gympie's Headspace facility.

Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says the budget presented last night by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will mean improved prosperity.

Mr O'Brien yesterday said tax cuts and service improvements were part of a Budget that will pay its way.

"Our plan balances the books to ensure we can pay for what we promise, creates more local jobs by backing our businesses, lowers taxes so more families keep more of what they earn and guarantees critical local services,” Mr O'Brien said.

Other support for local projects includes $40,000 to upgrade Sherwood Hall at Gympie's Avenues Lifestyle Support Association and $40,000 to fit out the Tin Can Bay Fishing Club's shed.

"This comes on top of other recent announcements including $159,990 for lights and resurfacing at Kandanga Tennis Club and $300,000 to upgrade power and lighting at Widgee Recreation Grounds.”

A safer Bruce Highway, with upgrades at Chatsworth and Gootchie, and a wider range of subsidised medicines would bring benefits beyond money, as would boosted Black Spot funding, listing of new medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and 20,000 new home care packages for older Australians.

The $800 million commitment to build the Bruce Highway's Gympie bypass will also be one of the major job creation efforts which Mr O'Brien says will deliver money into household budgets.

federal budget 2019 gympie region llew o'brien
Gympie Times

