BUDGET PREVIEW: Jobs, roads sports to benefit from boost

MAJOR roadworks, Maryborough's munitions factory and greater flood protection for Wide Bay residents will be covered under the Federal Budget.



Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien announced $800million to construct the Bruce Highway's Section D Cooroy to Curra upgrade was among a number of major projects that would be funded in tonight's budget.



A further $85million will go towards improving flood immunity along the highway at Tiaro and another $11million will be committed to fix the intersection of the Wide Bay and Bruce Hwys at Bells Bridge.



Upgrades to the highway at Aldershot around Saltwater Creek will also be funded to the tune of $82million.



Maryborough's Rheinmetall NIOA munitions plant will receive $28.5million, announced earlier this year.



Mr O'Brien said the budget would help "build a safer highway, create new jobs, deliver new sporting opportunities and support Maryborough's rich service history".



Other projects, announced over the past few weeks, include $426,000 for Maryborough District Hockey's indoor sports centre, $68,000 for the undercover area at Maryborough's Riding for the Disabled centre and $140,000 for lighting at Fairfield Park for Maryborough Softball.



Independent Riders Maryborough will be given $20,000 for equipment and $50,000 will be spent on solar panels and air conditioning at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum



The Federal Government will hand down the budget at 7.30pm tonight.



In a landmark spend, about $537million will be allocated to fund a Royal Commission into the Mistreatment of Disabled Australians - the largest spend ever on a Royal Commission.



It tops the $372million spent on the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse and the $75million spent on the Banking Royal Commission.



The Disability Royal Commission was supported by Prime Minister Scott Morrison in February and will probe the horrific allegations of abuse, neglect and violence against those with a disability.



It will be the sixth Royal Commission in as many years with the Coalition government previously having called Royal Commissions into the trade union movement, Labor's home insulation program, youth detention in the Northern Territory, banking misconduct and aged care.



Mr Morrison had originally asked for the commission to be jointly-funded by the states and commonwealth but in March said it would be a fully federally-funded probe.





