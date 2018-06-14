Budget ignores Kilkivan-Tansey Rd, Running Creek Bridge
MEMBER for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, says the announcement in this week's State Budget that Kilkivan will get a new fire station is old news.
Mrs Frecklington said it was extremely disappointing that the majority of projects in the 2018/19 State Budget are just re-announcements.
"The Kilkivan Fire Station was announced in last year's State Budget. The Labor Government is simply pulling out the smoke and mirrors on the Kilkivan community,” Mrs Frecklington said.
"It's very worrying though that over this full year, no works have actually started on the Kilkivan Fire Station, so I'll be keeping a close eye on this promise to make sure it is delivered.
"And when it comes to the road network in the western part of the Gympie region, we are seeing no funding for the Kilkivan-Tansey Road or the Running Creek Bridget near Woolooga.
"Sadly, the Burnett Highway has again missed out, with just $200,000 to widen and seal a 700m section somewhere between Goomeri and Gayndah. It's unacceptable that this is all that has been set aside for the Burnett, especially in light of the recent fatalities,” she said.