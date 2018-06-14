Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The site of the crash at the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena Woolooga Rd on Saturday April 23, where a young girl had to be resuscitated after her mother pulled her from the submerged car.
The site of the crash at the Running Creek bridge on Brooweena Woolooga Rd on Saturday April 23, where a young girl had to be resuscitated after her mother pulled her from the submerged car.
News

Budget ignores Kilkivan-Tansey Rd, Running Creek Bridge

14th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, says the announcement in this week's State Budget that Kilkivan will get a new fire station is old news.

CLICK HERE: Investigation launched into notorious Running Creek Bridge

READ MORE: Drivers urged to stay attentive

Mrs Frecklington said it was extremely disappointing that the majority of projects in the 2018/19 State Budget are just re-announcements.

Woolooga residents standing on the Running Creek bridge wanting an upgrade. Phil Stanford, Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Nevile and Joy Turner, Sharon Turner. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Woolooga residents standing on the Running Creek bridge wanting an upgrade. Phil Stanford, Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Nevile and Joy Turner, Sharon Turner. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

"The Kilkivan Fire Station was announced in last year's State Budget. The Labor Government is simply pulling out the smoke and mirrors on the Kilkivan community,” Mrs Frecklington said.

"It's very worrying though that over this full year, no works have actually started on the Kilkivan Fire Station, so I'll be keeping a close eye on this promise to make sure it is delivered.

The crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge at about 8pm on June 30, 2016.
The crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge at about 8pm on June 30, 2016. Sharon Turner

"And when it comes to the road network in the western part of the Gympie region, we are seeing no funding for the Kilkivan-Tansey Road or the Running Creek Bridget near Woolooga.

"Sadly, the Burnett Highway has again missed out, with just $200,000 to widen and seal a 700m section somewhere between Goomeri and Gayndah. It's unacceptable that this is all that has been set aside for the Burnett, especially in light of the recent fatalities,” she said.

The crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge at about 8pm on June 30, 2016.
The crash on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge at about 8pm on June 30, 2016. Sharon Turner
gympie bridges gympie crashes gympie roads lower wonga running creek bridge state budget 2018 state government woolooga
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How Tin Can Bay businesses reacted to Seafood Festival news

    premium_icon How Tin Can Bay businesses reacted to Seafood Festival news

    News "It'd be like if you took the Pumpkin Festival away from Goomeri.”

    • 14th Jun 2018 12:02 AM
    Retail giant's future in Gympie revealed

    premium_icon Retail giant's future in Gympie revealed

    News The company insists it's "business as usual” right now.

    • 14th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    EXPLAINED: Why Tin Can Bay's Seafood Festival was cancelled

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why Tin Can Bay's Seafood Festival was cancelled

    News It was scrapped last week after lengthy committee meetings.

    • 14th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Gympie gets crumbs while Labor seats get pork barrelled: MP

    premium_icon Gympie gets crumbs while Labor seats get pork barrelled: MP

    News Gympie MP slams recycled budget promises

    • 14th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners