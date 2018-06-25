BUDGET: Gympie's fees and charges to rise

FINANCIAL BITE: The cost to make a new food business application is going up about 24 per cent.

RATES are not the only things going up this year, with Gympie Regional Council's fees and charges also to rise in areas including the food industry and development.

Those making a new application for a food business will feel the sting with fees over the next 12 months to jump 24 per cent.

Under the new charges, a new food business application in the next six months will cost $745.

Food businesses renewing their license can expect to pay at least 2 per cent more as well.

The cost for children aged 2-14 to enter regional swimming pools will also rise to $2.70, although the fee for adult entry will be dropped to $3.20.

Children like Lakeesha Edwards will have to pay more to enter Gympie's regional swimming pools.

For developers, the majority of development fees including material change of use, operational works and reconfiguring a lot will also be going up at least 2 per cent.

Inspection fees will also rise about the same amount.

Change of ownership of rates records will now cost $120, up 57 per cent.

However, the cost of a property search on rates and plans has dropped to $100.

Miscellaneous plumbing fees including re-inspection and disconnection of water and sewer will also rise 2.5 per cent.

The fee to register a dog which has not been de-sexed is rising 37 per cent.

At the region's saleyards, yardage fees are going up about 3.3 per cent, while those to release seized animals are soaring more 150 per cent per head (up to three), now sitting at $300.

Large changes are also being made to registration fees for dogs who are not de-sexed, with the fee rising from $100 to $137.