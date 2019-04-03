Budget a 'shot in the arm' for sector in need of good news

INNOVATION: Gympie region's Cooloola Milk owner and dairy farmer Dick Schroder is part of an innovative small business sector which business interests say will benefit from the federal Budget.

INNOVATION: Gympie region's Cooloola Milk owner and dairy farmer Dick Schroder is part of an innovative small business sector which business interests say will benefit from the federal Budget. Phil Coquerand

THE Federal Budget promises a "shot in the arm” for small business, according to Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman.

Mr Goodman said tax cuts would be welcome, especially for the sector's lower to middle income earners.

An emerging surplus would "provide a very strong platform on which to enact economic reform,” he said.

That would mean a better environment for the small and family businesses which created most of the region's jobs.

It was the first encouraging news since recent reports that Australian business confidence had now dropped back to Global Financial Crisis levels.

"That's been an indication of what's been happening over the past three months, Mr Goodman said.

"It feels like discretionary spending has dried up.”

Our major economic sector, agriculture, appeared to react similarly.

Gympie MP, Opposition shadow Agriculture Minister and Kilkivan district grazier Tony Perrett said farmers would benefit "from the expansion of the instant asset write-off and changes to business and personal tax rates.

"Specifically farmer-oriented benefits would include drought measures, backing for dairy farmers and targetted measures to open up access to markets,” he said.

"Together with forestry and fishing, the $300 million agriculture sector delivers 13.9 per cent of (Gympie region's) total gross regional product.

"It is backing our dairy farmers with $8.7 million for an 11-year commitment to the mandatory Dairy Code of Conduct.

"Establishing a $5 billion Future Drought Fund will encourage primary producers to plan for an mitigate against drought.

"A major win is freeing up funds by reducing tax rates and increasing opportunities for instant asset write-offs.

"This sector accounts for 26.8 per cent of our 4380 small businesses,” he said.

Commercial fishing interests welcomed the probable benefits for their part of the primary industry sector.

Queensland Seafood Industry Association CEO Eric Prez said most of those involved in commercial fishing were small or family operations which would benefit greatly from tax benefits for small to middle income earners.

Gympie region mayor Mick Curran said: "It was good to see taxation relief for small businesses, the confirmation of funding for the Gympie By-pass and renewed funding for regional hospitals.”