23°
News

Budget 2017: What's in it for Queensland?

Jessica Marszalek | 9th May 2017 8:42 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

QUEENSLAND won't see a cent of Commonwealth money towards its Cross River Rail project until at least 2019, in a snub that will infuriate the State Government.

Choosing to adopt the $8.4 billion Brisbane to Melbourne inland rail project as its core infrastructure commitment, the Federal Government has left the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail to fight other states for funding from a new $10 billion National Rail Program.

But the money is far from a certainty, with Treasurer Scott Morrison saying only that projects such as Cross River Rail and Brisbane Metro had "the potential to be supported through this program, subject to a proven business case".

"It is important to invest in infrastructure, but we have to make the right choices on projects, as part of a broader economic growth strategy," he said.

"Our new Infrastructure and Projects Financing Agency will help us make those right choices, recruiting people with commercial experience to ensure we use taxpayers' money wisely."

What's in it for Queensland
What's in it for Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had wanted at least $850 million for work to begin this year on the second river crossing between Dutton Park and Bowen Hills, which the Government considers its highest priority project.

But the first payments from the National Rail Program aren't due to be made until 2019-20, meaning Queensland has no hope of receive Commonwealth cash until at least then.

It will now fall to Treasurer Curtis Pitt to decide whether Queensland can make up the shortfall in its June Budget.

Under a different fund, the Queensland Government has been invited to bid for a $20 million cash grab to partly fund three business cases for high-speed rail projects between cities and large regional centres.

To be paid out in 2017-18, the money will be available to state governments and private companies.

The news comes as the Federal Government supports public transport in other states, with Victoria scoring $500 million for regional rail and $30 million towards its Melbourne Airport Rail Link business case and the Perth Metronet receiving $792 million.

The Bruce Highway will get $844 million for upgrades, including Pine Rivers to Caloundra and the Deception Bay interchange, $45 million will upgrade the Walkerston Bypass and there's a further $6 million for the Mt Lindsay Highway upgrade.

Regional Queensland will benefit from grants of up to $10 million over four years under a new $272 million Regional Growth Fund.
 

The cash will be made available to "major transformational projects" that support long-term economic growth and create jobs in cities battling through difficult times.

And $200 million will go towards supporting the construction of community infrastructure in regional areas under the Building Better Regions Fund.

North Queensland will be promoted as a holiday mecca both domestically and internationally under a $5 million push to help the state's tourism industry recover from Cyclone Debbie.

Meanwhile, the storm will leave a long-lasting legacy for future Budgets.

The extent of the damage inflicted as Debbie cut through Queensland and NSW has still not yet been quantified, but Budget papers say it will be significant.

It means Queensland can expect much more than the $1.34 billion in payments under Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements currently budgeted for.
 

Daniel McKenzie

Australia's Commonwealth Games athletes will get a shot in the arm with $15.5 million to support their preparation for the Gold Coast event next year.

The University of the Sunshine Coast will get a concessional loan to build its new Moreton Bay campus in what's expected to be the first move towards a South East Queensland City Deal.

A deal for Townsville was announced in December that includes funding like $150 million for a Townsville Eastern Access Rail Corridor.

But no progress has been made on promised plans to build a series of dams across the north, including Hells Gate on the Burdekin River near Townsville and one west of Mackay.

They are still in the feasibility stage of development.

The White Paper on Northern development put water infrastructure as a priority for agricultural development as the federal Government talked up the region as a potential foodbowl for the burgeoning Asian middle class.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks federal budget queensland

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Budget delivers Wide Bay-Bruce intersection upgrade

Budget delivers Wide Bay-Bruce intersection upgrade

Gympie gets upgrade funding, but not much else.

Budget 2017: What's in it for Queensland?

What do you need to know about the 2017 Budget?

Could Canberra jobs come to our regional city?

The Federal Budget 2017

MORE Commonwealth jobs will be moved to regional centres.

Budget 2017: The plan to fight the housing crisis

OLDER Aussies can pump cash into their super when they downsize.

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

JUST because a movie went on to make plenty of money doesn’t mean it was any good.

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

time 2 settle down in the country!

29 Lower Wonga Hall Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 2 8 $385,000!

Just the perfect property to start up your own country lifestyle, away from the hustle and bustle of city living. Never too late to own your own home on 8 acres...

BARAMBAH-CATTLE AND IRRIGATION

Silver Perch Road, Barambah 4601

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Located in the South Burnett area, handy to Murgon and Goomeri, this 172 acre property offers the diversity of cattle and irrigation country. Approx. 45 acres is...

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke St, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

HOUSE, COTTAGE AND BIG SHED!

441 Tin Can Bay Rd, Canina 4570

House 3 1 4 $335,000

House, Big Shed and Cottage on 9097m2 (2.24 acres). The house features three bedrooms,built-ins,open lounge/dining combination, tidy kitchen, bathroom,verandah and...

Solid Timber Home In Goomeri

13 Murphy Street, Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 $150,000

Situated above the high school in Goomeri is a 3 bedroom timber home on a ¼ acre block. The living area is open plan with a near new kitchen dining combo with a...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

CITY CENTRE GARDEN VIEWS

38 Young Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Situated within walking distance to Mary Street and adjacent to the park this property offers a choice of possibilities. Previously set up as a boarding house now...

Unique farming opportunity

242 Ballard Road, Imbil 4570

House 6 2 7 On site

Situated on 150 acres in rich fertile country. This agriculture property offers a unique farming opportunity with improved pastures throughout and a large array...

Country retreat over looking spectacular mountains and hills

65 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 4 Auction

Looking for a country retreat, then look no further than this beautiful 4 bedroom home on 11.48 ha overlooking the hills of the Mary Valley. The country style...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!