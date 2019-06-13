Menu
Gympie Hospital.
Gympie Hospital. Josh Preston
News

BUDGET: $1.8 million promised to Gympie Hospital upgrades

JOSH PRESTON
by
13th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
THE State Government has announced more than $1.8 million of this year's budget will go directly towards upgrades at Gympie Hospital.

$1.3 million has been committed to upgrade the hospital's kitchen, with a further $502,634 committed to redesign and configure its loading dock and associated ramps.

An official statement said the government had pledged a record $1.2 billion to invest in healthcare on the Sunshine Coast, which includes Gympie.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the budget would see more than 2630 more staff across Queensland.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's 2019-2020 budget includes:

. $86.2 million to meet the functional requirements of the Nambour Hospital in its new role as a sub-acute facility and ensure it can respond to local health needs both now and into the future.

. $32.2 million to expand existing IT services as well as to develop new IT services to support the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

. $1.3 million to upgrade the Gympie Hospital's existing kitchen to ensure it can meet service requirements.

. $502,634 to redesign and configure the loading dock and associated ramps at Gympie Hospital

gympie hospital jackie trad queensland budget 2019 state budget 2019 stephen miles sunshine coast hospital and health service
Gympie Times

