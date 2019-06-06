Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Buderim man not heard from since February

6th Jun 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 54-year-old man reported missing from Buderim.

Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Mark's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP1900329736

More Stories

buderim editors picks missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Agents rejoice as record low tipped to boost Gympie market

    premium_icon Agents rejoice as record low tipped to boost Gympie market

    News The Reserve Bank's historic interest rate cut on Tuesday has been welcomed by Gympie real estate agents who said it should restore market confidence.

    • 6th Jun 2019 11:24 AM
    FINAL CHAPTER: Sentencing today after Gympie council fracas

    premium_icon FINAL CHAPTER: Sentencing today after Gympie council fracas

    News Live video link brings Brisbane District Court sentencing to Gympie

    IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    News Here is a list of those appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police still searching for man north of Gympie

    News Police still searching for man north of Gympie.