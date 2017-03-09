Budding film and drama youth needed for G150

PLAY TIME: Theatre practitioners Lesa Bell (above) and Gerry Hiller will guide youth through theatre workshops to create their own self-devised play for Gympie's 150th celebrations.

GYMPIE'S 150th birthday celebrations are ramping up with the launch of the Gympie Youth Art Project.

If you live in the Gympie Region and are aged between 15-18 years and want to make films or put on a play, then this is your calling.

Twenty young people will be selected to attend the intensive film making workshops to produce a series of original short films with film creator and mentor Shawn Jarvey.

Meanwhile 15 participants will attend the theatre workshops to create their own self-devised play with the guidance of theatre practitioners Gerry Hiller and Lesa Bell.

Ms Bell said each of the productions will give young people the opportunity to follow their interests in directing, acting, editing, design or costuming.

"It all culminates in a multi-media performance, also inviting the art and dance disciplines, at the Civic Centre in July,” she said.

"If you're aged 14-18 years, and can't come to the workshops, you are still eligible to submit films you've made yourself, to be selected for the final performance.”

Interested young people are requested to attend the launch on Wednesday, March 15 from 5-6pm at the Civic Centre.

You can complete an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TW3KKJJ to detail your interests and availability for the project.

If you are unable to attend the launch then information sessions will be on March 16 and 17 from 4-5pm at the Civic Centre, to answer any questions.

Film creator Shawn Jarvey is excited the project was chosen as the the major youth event for the G150 celebrations.

"We are so excited that young people will get this opportunity to express their creativity and gain knowledge in these areas,” he said.

"How often do young people get a chance to celebrate their place in the community? Or express their creativity to a regional audience.”

Full details can be found on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gympieyouthartproject/

The organisers' thanks go to Gympie Regional Council G150 Community Assistance Grants and the Regional Arts Development Fund partnership between the Queensland Government and Gympie Regional Council supporting local arts and culture in regional Queensland.