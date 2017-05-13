23°
Buckle in Gympie, something beastly is coming to the show

Jacob Carson | 13th May 2017 3:55 PM
The Beast is expected to provide a whole new world of thrills come showtime next week.
The Beast is expected to provide a whole new world of thrills come showtime next week.

IF being launched 38 metres into the air at 120km/h sounds like your idea of a good time, chances are you'll be interested in the newest addition to sideshow alley at this year's Gympie District Show.

Making it's Queensland debut is The Beast (appropriately titled), a ride that's won adoration and a healthy dose of fear from fans across the country.

Essentially, it's a rotating Gondola that holds 20 people at a time, before whipping them around with the same force of a fighter jet engine - so probably not one you'd take your nan on.

 

The Beast lies dormant.
The Beast lies dormant.

The reviews from riders, many of which can be found on The Beast's official Facebook page speaks for itself.

"What an awesome ride!" Jackie Reid attests.

"I passed out on it at the Royal Melbourne Show but the third time was amazing."

The arrival of the beast represents a commitment made by the organisers of this years show to make Sideshow Alley bigger and better than ever.

"I convinced myself I wasn't going to go on it, but by the end of the night I'd been on three times," Jodie Russell says.

"The first was the worst, the two side rows of seats both had people spew halfway through the ride."

So, unless you have the proverbial iron stomach, it might be best to hold off on the dagwood dogs until after you're unbuckled.

 

Sideshow Alley, slowly coming together.
Sideshow Alley, slowly coming together.

You can see for yourself in the video above just what Gympie locals are in for come show-time.

Elsewhere, the show is quickly taking shape, with some mercifully less extreme rides popping up on the grounds.

It all kicks off from this Thursday, and runs until Saturday.

Topics:  gympie district show gympie show new rides sideshow alley

