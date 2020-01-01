Menu
Five-time NRA bull ride champion Saras Ramsay in action. Photo: Tristan Evert
Rodeo

Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

Tristan Evert
1st Jan 2020 11:00 AM
FROM firework displays to festivals, Australians ring in the new year in a variety of different ways, however in the South Burnett it's all about the Goomeri New Year's Eve Rodeo.

Punters travel from far and wide for the annual event that also offers free onsite camping and live music playing late into the night.

The junior events started the prooceeding yesterday, running throughout the day before the barrel racing at 2pm.

Space on the hill began to disappear as the main event drew closer as the team roping took the ring at 5pm.

The next three hours involved competitors taking part in steer undecorating, breakaway roping, bareback horse riding and a series of other events.

As the sun began to set, hundreds of rodeo fans had lined the pavilion for the highly anticipated open bull ride.

Jack Watt was first out of the gate riding Stand in Line who bucked him off early, putting the rodeo clowns through their paces.

Cowburn, Mawhinney and Thompson were all impressive, before crowd favourite and five-time NRA bull ride champion Saras Ramsay and his bull No Excuses hit the arena.

Competitors then took a short break before the grand entry got under way showcasing some fine hosrmanship.

The bareback ride was the next out the gate, featuring some fierce horses asserting their dominance.

Next up were the future rodeo stars in the poddy ride.

Rodeo events continued entertaining fans before the live music kicked off so patrons could dance their way to 2020.

South Burnett

