Underwhelming player response could force Buccs' NPL exit

WIDE Bay Buccaneers' women's teams are officially in crisis.

The new club was awarded a licence to compete in the revamped Football Queesland women's National Premier League next year.

Each club must field teams in the under-13s, U15s, U17s and opens.

The Buccaneers have received very little interest across the majority of age groups.

While the under-17s have had enough of a response to field a starting side, the other three age groups are lucky to have half a team.

A coach is only locked in for one of the four teams.

Wide Bay Buccaneers general manager Peter Guest has sent an email to every female player who submitted an expression of interest.

He is set to meet Bundaberg's female players on Sunday, Fraser Coast and Gympie's on Monday, before he convenes with the Buccaneers board on Monday night.

"We still need half a dozen players in each age group," Guest said.

If there's no sharp increase in players' interest, the club may have to withdraw from the women's competition.

Meanwhile, trials for the male junior teams will start at Bundaberg's Martens Oval on Sunday.

Players from U13s to U16s will trial in Bundaberg, with a session to be held in Maryborough on Saturday, October 14.

Senior trials will be held the following week.