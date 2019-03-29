Brutal Mary St fight involved woman holding baby

Menu
News

by Letters to the Editor
29th Mar 2019 6:08 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Disgusting display

AS A resident of the shire, Gympie has been my town of convenience for 76 years.

(On) March 26, I witnessed the most disgusting part of womanhood in Mary St that any person needs to be confronted with.

Some distance from me an argument started between some women, maybe three or four plus one male.

One woman had a babe in arms amid this fighting with punches and hair pulling and language which left nothing to the imagination.

It saddens me to think that some people, male or female, think this kind of behaviour is acceptable in any town.

As a country person, I guess I may be sheltered from most of this bad behaviour, but I would hope in time these people would have respect for their fellow man.

Name withheld,

Gunalda

Time for council to help Little Haven?

IT WAS gratifying to see the smile on the face of Sue Manton (CEO of Little Haven Palliative Care) some weeks ago when she was told the Federal Government was funding the not-for-profit organisation to the tune of $750,000 over three years.

And more recently, with the fantastic announcement that the State (Labor) Government had "come to the party” with a commitment of $4million over four years.

No doubt these two funding packages will ease the strain on the overall operation of Little Haven and, to some extent, alleviate the burden of community fundraising.

But Little Haven deserves, and needs, the support of all three levels of government.

It is exactly the kind of three-tier government collaboration which Bernard Salt last week identified as an important factor in promoting regional prosperity.

So there is one place at the "party table” still glaringly vacant.

It is now up to our local government, Gympie Regional Council, which has the front-stalls view of the amazing and essential work done by Little Haven and its incalculable worth to our community, to step up and make an appropriately significant contribution to its ongoing sustainability.

It will be an investment on which the return is "gold-standard” guaranteed.

Merv Welch,

The Palms

