Bruce Hwy traffic congestion at midday on Thursday before Good Friday.
News

Bruce Hwy traffic at a standstill already - WATCH THE VIDEO

29th Mar 2018 12:47 PM

BREAKING: Traffic on parts of the Bruce Hwy is at a standstill as holidaymakers begin their Easter long weekend.

Video posted to Facebook by Rudd's Towing shows heavy congestion in the northbound lanes at North Lakes.

"Traffic is already at a stand still on the Bruce Highway northbound," the post reads.

"Please take your time and leave enough time to get where you need to over the Easter break."

Queensland Traffic is reporting extensive delays and congestion in the Caboolture and Morayfields sections of the Bruce Hwy.

Heavy traffic is also building near the Roys Road exit on the Sunshine Coast.

The RACQ issued a warning to motorists this morning urging them remain calm during one of the most dangerous times of the year, warning of "bumper to bumper" traffic from this afternoon.

