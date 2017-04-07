26°
Bruce Hwy smash the latest near notorious exit

Francesca Mcmackin
| 7th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
Sharon Wells took this photo at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Hwy.
Sharon Wells took this photo at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Hwy.

UPDATE: One person was injured this morning in the Bruce Hwy crash that involved four people in two cars. 

Paramedics assessed all four people, with three escaping injury in the nose-to-tail collision in the left hand northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy.

A fourth person sustained a hand injury, but was not taken to hospital. 

Traffic has cleared and is flowing as normal since the left lane reopened. 

The crash site was just before the notorious Sippy Downs exit, which at times comes to a sudden standstill when drivers slow or stop to let motorists cross from the Sunshine Motorway to Wilson Rd. 


UPDATE: Paramedics are tending to four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy this morning.  

Traffic is still crawling after the peak-hour crash, which was reported at 7.52am.

The cars smashed in the left hand lane on the northbound side, just before the Sippy Downs exit.

The left lane is still closed, with police on scene to help direct traffic. 

The Sippy Downs exit is notorious for crashes and near misses, with motorists often reported to be slowing or stopping on the exit ramp to let drivers cross from the Sunshine Motorway to Wilson Rd.
 

BREAKING: Traffic is at a crawl this morning on the Bruce Hwy after a crash at Sippy Downs. 

The crash site is about 2km north of Aussie World, in the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews are rushing to the scene after the collision was reported about 7.50am.

Multiple people were involved in the crash. 

More to come. 

Topics:  bruce hwy crash sippy downs traffic crash

Bruce Hwy smash the latest near notorious exit

