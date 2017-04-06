25°
Bruce Hwy not designed to carry such heavy load

Shelley Strachan | 6th Apr 2017 12:57 PM
FIX THE HIGHWAY TO OUR NORTH: Wide Bay Member Llew Obrien with Federal Minister for Infastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
FIX THE HIGHWAY TO OUR NORTH: Wide Bay Member Llew Obrien with Federal Minister for Infastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has endorsed calls from his Federal National Party colleague Llew O'Brien to fast-track planning and funding to upgrade the Bruce Hwy between Gympie and Tiaro, but has also acknowledged the role driver behaviour plays in car crashes.

Llew O&#39;Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie this week where there was a recent fatality.
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie this week where there was a recent fatality.

Mr O'Brien this week called for an urgent and immediate review of the Bruce Hwy at Gunalda where a new service station has opened and were two accidents have occurred in the past two weeks, one of them fatal. He also said earlier in the week the Bruce north of Gympie needed to be upgraded to four lanes to Tiaro at least.

Tony Perret and Llew O&#39;Brien (right) at the official opening of the Gympie ARC last weekend with Mayor Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne and Warren Truss.
Tony Perret and Llew O'Brien (right) at the official opening of the Gympie ARC last weekend with Mayor Mick Curran, Dulcie Dyne and Warren Truss.

"I am absolutely committed to the process of improving the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie,” Mr Perrett said.

"It is one of the situations which Transport and Main Roads must continue to improve but government must commit to the funding to carry out those improvements.

The deadly intersection on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.
The deadly intersection on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie.

"One thing we do know about the Bruce Hwy is it carries far more than the capacity it was designed for. There are simply too many cars on it for the condition it is in. That is why the government needs to commit the funding to improve it.

Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.
Llew O'Brien Federal Member for Wide Bay at the Gunalda service station near Gympie where there was a recent fatality.

"These roads were built and designed decades ago when the volume of traffic was a lot less and the type of traffic was a lot different.

"I suppose at times it is also driver behaviour, but the proof is in the pudding south of Gympie, where improvements to the highway have greatly reduced the road toll.

"This time next year (the highway south of Gympie) will be four lanes all the way to Gympie.”

Topics:  bruce highway fatal accident gunalda gympie crashes llew o'brien tony perrett

