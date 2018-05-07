Bruce Hwy bypass congested after crash

UPDATE 2.35PM: Motorists trying to avoid the packed Bruce Hwy have been met with further delays as a crash slows already crawling traffic.

Steve Irwin Way is now facing 7km of congestion as drivers seek to bypass the south-bound stand still.

A female motorcycle rider crashed on the road about 2pm, adding to delays, and was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The Bruce Hwy is still heavily congested with more than 26km of traffic backed up between Bells Ck and Elimbah, making the travel time from the Coast to Brisbane two hours.

12.15PM: Drivers would be better served catching a train to Brisbane as Bruce Highway traffic causes travel times to almost double.

Thanks to more than 40km of post-long weekend congestion stretching from Buderim to past Elimbah, the normally 90 minute drive is set to take almost two and half hours.

A train trip from Nambour to Brisbane clocks in at just under two hours.

About an hour ago, drivers were faced with a clear-run from Landsborough to Beerburrum, but this has since been swallowed by bumper-to-bumper chaos.

INITIAL 11AM: As holiday makers embark on their long-weekend exodus back home, the Coast suffers from Bruce Highway congestion making the trip all the longer.

Traffic around Palmview is currently backed up more than 17km with a journey from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane currently taking 90 minutes according to Google Maps.

The Bruce Hwy is suffering under almost 30km of congestion as holiday makers head home. Google Maps

There's also delays further south between Beerburrum and Caboolture of more than 11km.

Further north, in Tanawha, the Sunshine Motorway on ramp to the Bruce Highway is also suffering considerable congestion with drivers urged to proceed with caution.

Traffic is backed up on the Bruce Highway as holiday makers head home this long weekend. Queensland Traffic

Into next week with students returning to class, drivers are warned to take extra care around schools with Coast police enforcing road rules and speed limits in the surrounding zones.