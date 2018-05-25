Menu
The scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy.
Bruce Hwy lane closed, driver disappears after crash

Francesca Mcmackin
25th May 2018 7:51 AM

BREAKING: The driver in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway has reportedly disappeared from the scene, with one lane of the highway now closed.

Emergency crews were first called to the single-vehicle crash at 7.05am, but said they did not find the driver at the scene. 

The crash scene is in the highway's northbound lanes passing Cooroy. 

Police are directing traffic around the crash, with the left hand northbound lane closed. 

The closure is causing minor delays for northbound drivers.

