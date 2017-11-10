Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

GRIDLOCK: Bruce Hwy traffic still backed up after crash

The highway is in gridlock after a crash in the northbound lanes at Sippy Downs.
The highway is in gridlock after a crash in the northbound lanes at Sippy Downs. Cade Mooney
Francesca Mcmackin
by

UPDATE 4.35PM: Traffic is still backed up on the Bruce Hwy for almost 6km after a multi-vehicle crash on the Sunshine Coast Interchange which left one woman injured. 

Paramedics transported the woman to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries and assessed two other people who weren't required to be hospitalised after reports of the crash about 2.14pm. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. 

EALIER 2.50pm: Gridlock on the Bruce Hwy now spans at least 10km after a two-vehicle crash at a notorious Sunshine Coast interchange left a woman injured.

Paramedics are transporting one female patient to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, after she was injured in the highway smash just south of the Sunshine Motorway interchange at Sippy Downs. 

She was one of three patients paramedics assessed at the crash scene.

Traffic has banked in the northbound lanes past the Caloundra interchange and down to the Beerwah State Forest.

As of 3pm, the crash was causing a 30-minute delay for motorists travelling the Bruce Hwy.
As of 3pm, the crash was causing a 30-minute delay for motorists travelling the Bruce Hwy. Google Maps


BREAKING 2.30pm: Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of a reported crash on the Bruce Highway, at a notorious Sunshine Coast interchange.

A 000 caller reported the crash at the interchange onto the Sunshine Motorway about 2.14pm.

The crash scene is in the northbound lanes, just before the Sunshine Motorway exit towards Sippy Downs.

The stretch on and just before the ramp is notorious for collisions, near-misses and congestion.

Traffic has already ground to a halt in the northbound lanes, with traffic impacted almost as far as the Caloundra interchange.

More to come.

Topics:  bruce hwy crash traffic

The Sunshine Coast Daily

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Less than 10-years-old and learning to drive

Less than 10-years-old and learning to drive

The James brothers are quickly shaping up as two of the Cooloola Kart Club's most avid young drivers.

OPINION: Socceroos face battle in 'hell'

WELCOME TO 'HELL': The Socceroos will head into an intimidating atmosphere in search for a win on Saturday morning.

Australia face Honduras in epic game

CHANGE OF BEAT: What's next for Geoff?

KEY CHANGE: Dr Geoff Walden at the Australian Institute of Country Music in Gympie.

After decades of musical teaching, Dr Geoff Walden is making a move

One Nation hopeful's FB likens 'good sex' to domestic violence

“That probably comes back to the Fifty Shades of Grey-type..."

Local Partners