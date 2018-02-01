Menu
Bruce Hwy gridlock as crash closes both lanes

TSV Generic Emergency Services. Police, Ambulance, Fire, QFRS, Crocodile warning sign, Handcuffs, Police tape, Lights, Police Aware, Fire Hose, Fire kit, Rescue, Radio, Lifepac, Ambulance kit, Markings. FILE
Sarah Barnham
by

UPDATE 8.25AM: A SINGLE vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway is causing major delays with both lanes out of action.

A woman, in her 30s was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash happened about 7.30am near the Nambour Connection Rd, 1km north of the BP service station.

Queensland Traffic has reported expected delays of up to 40 minutes.

 

8.10AM: PARAMEDICS are treating a 30-year-old woman at the scene of a Bruce Highway car crash.

Emergency services received reports of a single-vehicle crash near the Nambour Connection Rd, 1km north of a BP service station about 7.31am.

The woman's injuries, if any, are not yet known.

Queensland Traffic is reporting traffic delays of up to 40 minutes with one lane of the highway closed.

7.40AM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a reported car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services got the call about 7.30am.

Reports indicate the single vehicle crash was near the Nambour Connection Rd at Forest Glen.

More to come.

Topics:  bruce highway car crash paramedics queensland police sunshine coast traffic

The Sunshine Coast Daily
