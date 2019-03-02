Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash, three in hospital after solar-farm rollover

Stuart Cumming
by
2nd Mar 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRUCE Hwy crash and another rollover at Valdora have resulted in three people being hospitalised overnight.

Paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange, at 1.20am.

They took one person to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.

Paramedics took two people, both in stable conditions, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a result.

bruce hwy caloundra crash editors picks solar farm sunshine coast valdora
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'It's a shocker' say Curra residents about their road

    premium_icon 'It's a shocker' say Curra residents about their road

    News But council says help is on the way for worried drivers

    • 2nd Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie this weekend

    Where you can help Clean Up Australia in Gympie this weekend

    News There are lots of spots where you can get involved.

    Clock ticking on Gympie council's plan to fix roads

    premium_icon Clock ticking on Gympie council's plan to fix roads

    Council News Call for an independent review of the region's roads splits council.

    Where Gympie and Wide Bay's future jobs will come from

    premium_icon Where Gympie and Wide Bay's future jobs will come from

    News New careers, a new job market - and the change is happening now