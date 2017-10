An accident near the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy intersection has caused delays in school holiday traffic.

An accident near the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy intersection has caused delays in school holiday traffic. Donna Jones

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a crash near the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Wide Bay Hwy which has left school holiday traffic backed up in both directions.

Early reports indicate the accident involved a car and a truck near the Bells Bridge intersection.

Traffic backed up on the Bruce Hwy. Donna Jones

Traffic is still moving slowly, and drivers should expect delays.