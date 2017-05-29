Bruce Hwy crash sparks traffic gridlock

UPDATE 2.10PM: The scene of a Bruce Hwy crash has now been cleared.
Paramedics said a patient they treated at the scene refused transport to hospital.
EARLIER: Paramedics are treating a crash victim on the side of the Bruce Hwy south of the Coast.
The Glass House Mountains crash has caused heavy congestion for Brisbane-bound traffic.
Emergency services were called to the southbound lanes of the highway, about 1km south of the Johnston Rd overpass, at 12.36pm.
A ute had reportedly crashed into a guard rail.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient was out of the vehicle and walking and talking.