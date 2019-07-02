Menu
Four patients were assessed following a truck and two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at 4.40am.
Bruce Hwy closed in both directions after truck rollover

2nd Jul 2019 7:42 AM
The BRUCE highway is closed in both directions and is expected to say closed for some time after a B-double truck has jack knifed and rolled across both the north and southbound lanes at Apple Tree Creek.

Two cars travelling north bound and a third car travelling south bound subsequently crashed into the rolled truck at 4.40am.

Four patients were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service.

A male patient in his 40s with a spinal injury, a male patient in his 40s with a knee injury and a male patient in his 50s with abdominal, back and pelvic injuries were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

The truck driver did not require ambulance assistance.

The Chronicle understands there is a detour in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

MORE TO COME

