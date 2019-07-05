Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
Police Car in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast of Australia
Breaking

Bruce Hwy closed after second truck rollover in hours

Jessica Cook
by
5th Jul 2019 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce highway is closed in both directions after a truck and vehicle crash about 10km south of Tairo.

Emergency Services are still on scene where the truck has rolled at the intersection of Chapmans Road East and the Bruce Highway at 5.53am.

Two patients are being assessed with  no serious injuries reported.

A Queensland Policeman said to avoid the area.

This is the second accident at Tiaro in hours after two trucks have been involved in a incident on the Bruce Highway Thursday night

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway. 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

bruce highway editors picks tiaro truck rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    News Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 at Curra on June 7.

    Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    premium_icon Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    News He was told to pull over but didn't comply.

    Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    premium_icon Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    Council News Sixteen-year plan clears big hurdle.