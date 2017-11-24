Menu
Bruce Hwy breaking points: How to avoid the 'bloody chaos'

BUSY: Bruce Highway traffic.
BUSY: Bruce Highway traffic. Naibuka Sokovagone
Scott Sawyer
by

AS FESTIVITIES are about to peak so too is the pressure on our region's major highway.

The Christmas period chaos is set to descend once more on the Bruce Highway, and the likelihood of summer rains adds an extra element of frustration to many motorists.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said it wasn't unusual for the Sunshine Coast, and said from December 9, when school holidays begin, drivers should start allowing extra time for their journeys.

Ms Ritchie said we can expect a significant phase of traffic following the school break-up, with an influx of traffic coming our way from Brisbane and further south.

She said plenty of traffic moved from the Sunshine Coast north during this period.

While it was ultimately guesswork, Ms Ritchie tipped traffic to flare again from Friday, December 22, as workers begin their festive breaks early and head to Christmas Day celebrations.

Christmas Day is traditionally quieter, but from Boxing Day traffic starts to flow heavily in our region again.

She said wet weather added another problem, with the Coast "notorious" for crashes, and the Caloundra Road exit area of the Bruce Highway often brought to a standstill.

There are also regular nightworks on the Bruce Highway between Caloundra Road and the Sunshine Motorway.

Carters Transport owner Peter Carter said the festive period also represented the busiest freight time of the year, with added supplies moving from Brisbane to the Coast and back.

"It's bloody chaotic. It's our busiest time of the year," he said.

He said the Christmas traffic cost his crews another five hours a day on the road, meaning they lose up to 24 hours a day in total.

Extra crews were on the roads, hauling beer and other items to the Coast and returning the recycled cardboard in bulk.

Topics:  bruce highway christmas holidays community holidays motoring school holidays sunshine coast traffic transport

The Sunshine Coast Daily

