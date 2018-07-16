Menu
Truck crash closes Bruce Hwy south, car crash north

Ashley Carter
by
16th Jul 2018 7:46 AM

BRUCE Hwy motorists are facing another morning of frustrating delays with lanes south blocked by a truck crash and lanes north affected by a car crash.

The right-hand lane of the Bruce Hwy, heading north towards Caloundra, has been blocked for the recovery of a truck that has left the road and ended up the median strip.  

Motorists are warning of extensive delays.

The right-hand lane of the Bruce Hwy is closed for vehicle recovery.
Meanwhile, emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy near Eumundi. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on their way to the incident.

MATES TRIBUTE TO 'FREE SPIRIT' KILLED IN HORROR HINTERLAND CRASH

COURT REJECTS COUNCIL CRACKDOWN ON HANGING BASKETS OUTSIDE SHOP

