Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic is at a standstill at the Strathpine exit on te Bruce Highway Northbound IMAGE: SUPPLIED
Traffic is at a standstill at the Strathpine exit on te Bruce Highway Northbound IMAGE: SUPPLIED
News

Bruce Hwy at a standstill as holiday traffic builds

by Erin Smith
14th Aug 2020 10:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Motorists heading north for a long weekend getaway should be prepared for a long drive with traffic already at a standstill on the Bruce Highway, northbound.

Queensland Police media say no accidents have been reported to them on the northbound section of the highway - but traffic is already building from Strathpine.

 

It will take more than two hours to get from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast. GOOGLE MAPS
It will take more than two hours to get from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast. GOOGLE MAPS

 

 

Traffic is at a standstill at the Strathpine exit on the Bruce Highway Northbound IMAGE: SUPPLIED
Traffic is at a standstill at the Strathpine exit on the Bruce Highway Northbound IMAGE: SUPPLIED

 

 

The trip from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast could take motorists more than two hours.

Traffic is at a standstill from Strathpine and slow going through North Lakes, Deception Bay, Burpengary with congestion easing around Caboolture.

The run through to Bribie Island clears up, after getting off the highway.

Originally published as Bruce Hwy at a standstill as holiday traffic builds

More Stories

bruce highway ekka long weekend sunshine coast

Just In

    How to tell you are affluent

    How to tell you are affluent
    • 14th Aug 2020 9:36 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        ‘Wonderful and wise’: Beloved former Gympie priest dies

        Premium Content ‘Wonderful and wise’: Beloved former Gympie priest dies

        News Region pays tribute to a man who was ‘loved by many and one who loved many’.

        Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Premium Content Queensland’s bucket list plan to save jobs

        Employment QLD unemployment worst in the country

        SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Premium Content SEQ water alert: Restrictions could be back by February

        Weather Urban Utilities launch new campaign amid falling dam levels