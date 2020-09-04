Bruce Hwy and Tiaro bypass pawns in political game

FEDERAL FEUD: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack forced a united front at the official opining of Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

FEDERAL FEUD: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack forced a united front at the official opining of Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

(RE Gympie Times journalist Scott Kovacevic opinion on Bruce Highway), you offered a frank opinion of the dilemma that has faced this region for decades. That is the miserable state of a national highway and party politics.

You identified that the Federal Liberal Party has governed for most of the time that the pretend fight about the national highway has taken place. And the Labor Party has held the purse strings at a state level.

Gympie woman Kirra McLoughlin had no chance of survival when she got to hospital

Kirra's 'agitated' ex-boyfriend had a dark and violent history

Not sure why impoverished regions keep rewarding the fringe party at a federal level. Maybe if we try something completely different, we may get noticed.

What is the worst that could happen? We live another 50 years of driving on a goat track? The National Party will never govern and will never be in control of treasury. So perhaps Llew O'Brien uses a national highway fight to get noticed. This pretend outburst is about another tiny piece of national highway.

There are many more pieces of the Bruce Highway in the Wide Bay electorate that are still one lane each way. And no concrete barrier.

Llew is not advocating for all of the Bruce Highway in his electorate to be four lanes with a concrete barrier. Nor is the "political maverick" going to ask the Liberal party to make all the national highway four lanes with a concrete barrier. His fight seems to be with Michael McCormack as Michael signed off on the Tiaro bypass.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack forced a united front at the official opining of Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Club. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

This fight maybe more about rebel National MP who wants to rebel against the federal Nationals leader.

We are in a recession thanks to our porous international borders. The plane people flew a virus in. The plane people should have done their quarantine offshore. We are an island. An island that didn't have enough hospitals or PPE to accommodate a pandemic.

Lucky for some, the Liberal Party found a money tree and it is still producing prolifically! And will be producing for a long time. The RBA just handed $200 billion to our shareholder banks.

Supplied image of Llew O'Brien during his days as a police officer, when he attended multiple car accidents, some fatal, on the Bruce Highway near Gympie.

Many other shareholder businesses have received very large welfare cheques. And many more shareholder businesses will need more welfare in the months ahead. So gone are the days that there is no money to fix all of the national highway. Perhaps Mark Bailey and Llew O'Brien could ask the RBA for funds to make all of the national highway four lanes and a concrete barrier. Come on boys. Give it a go!

The party system is broken. Economically there is no difference. When you have David Littleproud laud the great Paul Keating, you know we are doomed.

The national highway should be fixed. But roads are a fringe issue that politicians can pretend to fight about to get noticed.

I also hope our roads are conducive for the masses hitching a small house to their vehicle and traveling in our regions and on our goat track national highway.

Dear all political parties, identify problems with our roads, aged care, and health care and fix them. There is no shortage of money.

Madonna Waugh, Widgee