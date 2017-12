An ELDERLY woman has been taken to hospital following a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway near Bunnings, in Gympie.

Police are still on scene with south bound traffic congested, but still moving.

It is believed a car and truck collided just after 12pm this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed an elderly women was taken to Gympie Hospital in a "very stable condition."

Northbound traffic is unaffected.

More as it comes to hand.