Bruce Highway speed hotspots are all near the Sunshine Coast

THE Bruce Highway's worst speeding hot spots are all located between Burpengary and Gympie.

New statistics show drivers were caught driving at twice the speed limit on the highway at Landsborough and a Gympie-based speed camera nabbed a speeding driver every two minutes.

The Right to Information statistics do not show where the speeding drivers were from, but show the highway's southern end was its most dangerous.

The Bruce's top five speeding cameras that issued the most tickets in 2017 were all located between Burpengary and Landsborough.

One camera on the highway at Glass House Mountains issued 2966 tickets, one in Palmview issued 2111 tickets and a camera in Parklands issued 1900 tickets.

The highest speed recorded on the highway was 231km/h in a 100 zone at Burpengary followed by a motorist caught driving at 222km/h in a 110 zone in Landsborough.

One camera on the highway at Gympie issued 27 tickets every hour it operated. Of the highway's five cameras that issued the most tickets per hour, three were around Gympie, one was in Morayfield and one was in Townsville.

RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said drivers were aware of the dangers of speeding but were not heeding the message.

"I would be very surprised, if not disbelieving, of any driver who says they aren't aware that speeding was being heavily enforced," he said.

Mr Spalding said the camera sites were determined based on factors including crash history and community input.

"People have to note the speed limit and drive to it and the conditions of the road. It's about being vigilant, it's about being attentive and driving safely," he said.

"The speed limits are there in order to make the roads safer." -NewsRegional