The speed camera raking in $4626 an hour

A mobile speed camera stationed on the side of a Queensland highway.

THE Bruce Highway's most profitable speed camera is hammering leadfoot motorists a costly $4626 an hour based on conservative estimates.

New figures reveal a mobile speed camera at Gympie was the national highway's biggest cash converter based on fines per hour last year.

Over a period of just 5.5 hours it issued 156 infringements totalling more than $25,000.

Next on the Queensland Police list was a second camera at Gympie which raked in a minimum of $44 every minute for the 84 hours it operated.

Mobile cameras on the Bruce Highway at Glanmire, Stuart and Morayfield rounded out the top five based on fines issued per hour of operation.

Overall the most costly highway camera for speedsters was a fixed one at Burpengary which issued 4235 fines in more than 8500 hours of operation.

That equates to $686,000 in revenue based on the minimum fine of $162 for speeding last year.

Coming in second on the list was a fixed point-to-point camera at Glass House Mountains/Landsborough.

It issued 2966 speed notices in 6782 hours.

The next three highway cameras at Palmview (trailer), Parklands (trailer) and Glass House Mountains (fixed) dished out 5600 notices worth at least $908,334.

The documents released by police under Right to Information laws also revealed the top five speeds detected on the Bruce Highway in 2017.

The most reckless motorist was caught clocking a deplorable 231km/h in a 100km/h zone at Burpengary.

This was followed by 222km/h and 212km/h in a 110km/h zone at Landsborough and 200km/h in a 100km/h zone at the Glass House Mountains.

Burpengary featured again in the list at number five with a motorist caught travelling at 198km/h.