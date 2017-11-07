Bruce Highway funds are a late payment

ONE billion dollars a year can buy a lot of things: 1851 McLaren sports cars; 333 million fidget spinners; or 45 aquatic centres.

What the State Labor Government hopes to buy is votes.

While the commitment is great for regional residents who are sick and tired of feeling like they've just finished the Paris-Dakar Rally every time they turn off the Bruce Highway, it also highlights a lack of long-term thinking by either major party in the past.

On a recent trip down the New South Wales coast, it was hard not to feel frustrated by the continued lack of commitment from previous Queensland governments when compared to our southern neighbours' infrastructure work.

In the next five years, it is expected the Pacific Highway will be dual lanes from Coolangatta to Sydney.

According to Google that's an 822.6km stretch, and not insignificant given previous Queensland governments' consistent inability to move construction equipment north of Brisbane.

While the funding is great news, the timing says it all given the very real possibility of One Nation holding power through the regional seats the highway cuts through.

Time will tell if this neglect is too little too late for either major party.