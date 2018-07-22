Menu
Emergency services were called to a single-car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth this morning.
Emergency services were called to a single-car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth this morning.
Bruce Highway cut by early morning crash near Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Jul 2018 9:48 AM
THE Bruce Highway was cut early this morning after a car crashed into a wall between Meadows Lane and Spring Valley Rd at Chatsworth.

Police said the car was headed north on the highway about 4.15am when it veered across the road and down an embankment before crashing into the wall with enough force to rebound it back onto the road.

While the driver was not trapped, a QFS spokesman said cutting gear was used to allow the driver to safely exit the car.

Injuries are not confirmed, but they were taken to Gympie Hospital.

The highway was closed briefly in both directions while the car was removed from the scene.

