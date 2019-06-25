Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service
Queensland Ambulance Service Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Bruce Highway crash puts patient in Gympie Hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
25th Jun 2019 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRASH in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway disrupted traffic and resulted in a patient being taken to hospital earlier today.

Police, fire crews and paramedics all attended the scene of The single vehicle accident occurred near the Monkland St intersection just before 11am.

Traffic began to pile up from the crash site near the Monkland St intersection to the River Rd intersection, but the scene was cleared within approximately 20 minutes.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain. The cause of the crash was unclear.

bruce highway crash gympie crash gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    15 things on the agenda at tomorrow's Gympie council meeting

    premium_icon 15 things on the agenda at tomorrow's Gympie council meeting

    Council News This year's expected budget deficit has been revealed ahead of tomorrow's general meeting, which also includes road and development issues.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Gympie touch team secures 5th consecutive title

    premium_icon Gympie touch team secures 5th consecutive title

    News 'We thought it would be a closer game but it was more comfortable'

    Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    premium_icon Gympie man's speeding defence: 'Car couldn't go fast enough'

    News Man tells court he could not be guilty of two consecutive offences