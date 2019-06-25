Bruce Highway crash puts patient in Gympie Hospital

A CRASH in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway disrupted traffic and resulted in a patient being taken to hospital earlier today.

Police, fire crews and paramedics all attended the scene of The single vehicle accident occurred near the Monkland St intersection just before 11am.

Traffic began to pile up from the crash site near the Monkland St intersection to the River Rd intersection, but the scene was cleared within approximately 20 minutes.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with neck pain. The cause of the crash was unclear.